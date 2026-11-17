Prime Minister Mark Carney offered China new tariff concessions in a trade deal with President Xi Jinping, deepening Ottawa’s ties with Beijing despite concerns about economic coercion.

The deal comes as Canada runs a $35.3 billion merchandise trade deficit with China, even as Canadian exports to the country have risen nearly 40 per cent in the first nine months of 2026.

Carney met with Xi in Shenzhen on Tuesday before the APEC summit, where the two leaders agreed to relax trade barriers on Chinese steel and aluminum in return for improved market access for Canadian pork and seafood.

Carney welcomed the renewed relationship as bringing “greater predictability and stability”.

Xi also welcomed the rapprochement.