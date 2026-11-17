Saskatchewan is moving to prohibit supervised drug consumption sites within 400 metres of schools and daycares, proposing some of the strictest location restrictions in Canada.

The Saskatchewan Party government introduced the Community Support and Recovery Act on Monday, which would also require operators to obtain provincial approval before applying for a federal exemption to operate a supervised consumption site.

The proposed 400-metre buffer would double Ontario’s 200-metre restriction and be more than 2.5 times Quebec’s 150-metre limit.

“The province needs to have a say in where these sites are located to protect the rights of families, children, businesses, and communities to feel safe where they live, learn, and work,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said.

The province neither funds nor supports supervised consumption sites, where people use their own drugs with staff available to respond to overdoses.