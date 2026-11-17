Source: Facebook (Greta Thunberg)

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who lectured the world about climate change when she was 16 in 2019, let her mask slip during a candid interview for a German documentary, laughing at her former climate change activist comrades and claiming her activism has been about overthrowing capitalism “since day one.”

During an interview in a German documentary, “Riding tanks into the climate crisis — How activism is being criminalized,” Thunberg, now nearly 24 years old, said. She added that once she began anti-zionist protests, she and her comrades were labelled “terrorist supporters” who want to “overthrow capitalism.”

“Like, yeah, we wanted that from day one,” she said.