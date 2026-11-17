Prime Minister Mark Carney met Chinese President Xi Jinping for the second time this year, striking new trade arrangements with Beijing despite years of intelligence warnings about Chinese foreign interference.

Carney met Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Tuesday and announced a raft of new trade arrangements, even as he had identified China as a significant security threat during the 2025 federal election campaign.

Just a week earlier, Carney sharply contrasted Canada’s relationships with Beijing and Washington.

“In terms of the security risks of our partnership, they are much, much, much, much less than the security risks, for example, of the United States,” Carney said on November 10.

His remarks addressed risks in Canada’s partnerships, not which country posed the greater national security threat.