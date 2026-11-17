Source: Wikimedia Commons

A U.S.-based LGBT advocacy group is blaming conservatives for a steep drop in transgender and gay representation in TV.

The GLAAD Media Institute, a group founded in 1985 to advocate for LGBT representation in media, released a study last week that found a 78.8 per cent drop in transgender characters in television when comparing the 2024-25 season to the 2025-26 season.

The study examined scripted television across broadcast, cable and selected streaming services between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, comparing it with the same period in the previous year.

Furthermore, overall LGBT representation in television characters dropped by nearly a quarter (24.5 per cent) from 2024-25 to 2025-26, according to the study.