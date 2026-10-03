Canada’s Broken System: Criminals Get Coddled, Canadians Get Screwed

On this epsiode of Sonduren Uncensored, Sonduren looks at a shocking assault case that raises fresh questions about Canada’s justice system and whether victims are getting anything close to the justice they deserve.

A woman was left with permanent, life-altering brain damage, while her attacker received a miserably low 12-year sentence. Sonduren asks, ‘Is this justice?’

Then, it’s the latest food-safety controversy involving Driscoll’s berries. A whistleblower alleges millions of pounds of fruit with non-compliant pesticide levels entered Canada, while the CFIA says its inspections did not result in recalls or corrective action.

Tim Hortons is also in the crosshairs, with bankruptcy filings revealing just how heavily some franchisees have relied on temporary foreign workers rather than hiring Canada’s youth. That leads into a much bigger question about Canada’s immigration system — and who is actually benefiting from it.

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Mark Carney’s comments about getting Canada’s immigration system “back under control” raise another round of questions about population growth.

Meanwhile, B.C.’s drug crisis has reached another low, with volunteers reportedly giving naloxone to crows found unconscious after suspected fentanyl exposure. The discussion turns to David Eby, B.C.’s approach to the crisis, and the growing frustration over public drug use.

Watch the latest episode of Sonduren Uncensored.

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