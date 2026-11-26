British Columbia’s new Conservative government is already making good on its promises, announcing that all SOGI 123 material has been removed from government websites, and an order has been issued to remove the material from schools.

Premier Lorne Doerkson says the move is intended to give parents a greater say in what their children are taught and refocus classrooms on education — rather than radical left-wing ideologies. Keep reading.

Liberal MP Will Greaves has publicly criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney’s climate policies, accusing the government of weakening Canada’s climate commitments while offering new incentives to the fossil fuel industry.

In a Toronto Star opinion column, Greaves questioned the Carney government’s abandonment of plans to phase out thermal coal exports and coal-powered electricity, saying MPs and the public were kept in the dark. Keep reading.

The United Kingdom has placed military airbases on high alert amid reported sabotage and drone threats from Russia and Iran, while the U.S. Pentagon is reportedly discussing a shift to wartime production with American automakers.

The preparations come amid escalating tensions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Russian airspace violations in NATO-member Poland. Keep reading.

The United Nations human rights office is warning that the Carney government’s Bill C-22 could undermine encryption, violate Canadians’ privacy and enable the persecution of journalists abroad.

An assessment released in November also raised concerns about secret government orders, indiscriminate data collection and inadequate judicial oversight. Keep reading.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is invoking the province’s Sovereignty Act to push back against the federal government’s Combatting Hate Act, arguing the legislation removed an important protection for religious expression.

A motion introduced in the legislature asks the province to explore further measures to protect religious and political speech, including the ability to quote religious texts without fear of prosecution. Keep reading.

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