Source: X (Lorne Doerkson), edited with AI

In a press release, B.C.’s new Conservative government announced that all SOGI 123 material had already been removed from government websites, and the order has gone out to remove all of the controversial content from schools.

The government added that this was part of a “commitment to involve parents in decisions about what their children are learning”, with many parents having voiced their concerns over the controversial education initiative that saw left-wing LGBTQ+ content become a staple in classrooms across the province.

“Parents are responsible for their children, and they should have a say in what those children are taught,” said B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson.

“SOGI has become a lightning rod of division in this province, and it has pulled attention away from what our schools are there to do. We are acting now to reset that conversation and to bring parents back into it.”