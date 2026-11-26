Source: Facebook (Will Greaves)

Mark Carney is facing a public rebuke from inside his own Liberal caucus, with MP Will Greaves accusing the prime minister’s government of sacrificing Canada’s climate commitments while handing the fossil fuel industry new incentives.

In a November 23 opinion column for the Toronto Star, Greaves warned that Canada’s climate credibility is slipping under Carney, pointing to fossil fuel tax breaks, abandoned coal commitments and the possibility of expanded offshore drilling in the Western Arctic.

“The gap between what we claim and what we are doing on this critical file is only growing wider,” Greaves wrote.

Greaves took particular aim at the government’s decision to abandon plans to phase out thermal coal exports and coal-powered electricity, saying MPs and the public were kept in the dark.