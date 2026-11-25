Source: Facebook (Evan Solomon)

Evan Solomon, the Liberal AI Minister, claims he has followed all of the ethics commissioner’s guidelines after being asked if he had anything to do with his brother’s biomass company receiving $2.2 million from his Liberal government.

When asked about his brother Jordan Solomon’s company, Ecostrat, receiving a $2.2-million contract from Natural Resources Canada on Parliament Hill on Thursday, Solomon asserted that he had nothing to do with the decision.

“Look, I proactively disclosed all my relationships, including this one, to the ethics commissioner, and I have followed the ethics commissioner’s guidelines to the letter on this and all relationships,” Solomon said. “In fact, I proactively recused myself from any cabinet discussions and informed the ethics commissioner about that. “