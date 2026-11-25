The UN human rights office has warned that a Carney government surveillance bill threatens Canadians’ privacy, weakens encryption and could enable journalists’ persecution abroad.

In a scathing November 3 assessment, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) criticized secret government orders, indiscriminate data collection and inadequate judicial oversight.

“Bill C-22 threatens to undermine end-to-end encryption and disproportionately infringe upon the right to privacy,” the assessment warned.

Mark Carney is creating a Surveillance State

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