Source: CPAC

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is turning to the province’s Sovereignty Act to push back against federal hate speech legislation, arguing that Ottawa has removed an important protection for Canadians expressing their religious beliefs.

The Alberta government introduced a motion under the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act on Tuesday, November 24, asking the province to explore further measures to protect religious and political expression.

“With this motion, we are ensuring that your freedom of speech and religion will be protected in the face of concerning federal legislation,” Smith said.

The dispute centres on the federal government’s Combatting Hate Act, which received royal assent in June and came into force on July 18.