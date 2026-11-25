Source: Wikimedia Commons

The British Royal Air Force has ordered its military airbases to be on “high alert” over threats of sabotage and drone threats from Iran and Russia. At the same time, the U.S. Pentagon is reportedly in talks with auto manufacturers to shift to wartime production for the first time since the Korean War.

​According to American and English media reports, both countries are preparing for an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with the U.S. military reportedly urging automakers to switch to wartime production.

This comes as Poland and NATO have identified Russian airspace violations in Poland, a NATO-allied country.