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Joan Anna Currie's avatar
Joan Anna Currie
4h

Excellent.

Sickens me Oxford University is hiring him! Suddenly Oxford has lost it’s credibility.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
4h

Do you all subscribe to National Post. I see an offer $20 per year. But it has deep state/pro government articles that anyone that disagrees is a nut:

https://nationalpost.com/modern-life/why-joe-rogans-friends-think-a-canadian-rapper-is-trying-to-take-them-down/

I don't understand what National Post is? It's globalist?

I like watching Wyatt Claypool. Where's a newspaper like that?

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