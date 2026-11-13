Alberta Premier Danielle Smith celebrates a legal victory after Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government confirmed it won’t appeal an Alberta Court of Appeal ruling that found parts of the federal Impact Assessment Act, Bill C-69, unconstitutional.

The decision not to fight the court's ruling on the “no new pipelines” law means that Carney’s government will instead amend the legislation again to comply with the Constitution. Keep reading.

Liberal Immigration Minister Lena Diab says that the federal government brought “too many” immigrants into Canada in previous years while defending the Liberals’ latest immigration targets.

The government’s 2027 plan includes approximately 370,000 new temporary residents and 190,000 newly arriving permanent residents, with Diab arguing that the “hard work” on immigration has already been done and it’s time to “build Canada again.” Keep reading.

Quebec’s student protest movement is gaining momentum ahead of a major demonstration planned for Friday in downtown Montreal, with members of the Revolutionary Communist Party actively participating in organizing efforts and student strikes.

Organizers also discussed the possibility of an indefinite strike in 2027, drawing inspiration from protest movements in France that have disrupted transportation infrastructure and caused unrest. Keep reading.

A John Abbott College English teacher distributed activist flyers to students on November 9, urging Montreal-area businesses to sever ties with Israeli defence manufacturer Elbit Systems.

The flyer identified several companies, including CMC Electronics, which was vandalized two days later on Remembrance Day in an incident claimed by Palestine Action Canada. Keep reading.

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