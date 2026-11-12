Source: CPAC (screenshot)

Prime Minister Mark Carney has accused Stellantis of betraying Canadian workers because the company plans to sell its Brampton plant, though reports say his government discussed the deal for months and did not oppose it.

As CTV News first reported, three sources close to the negotiations said Ottawa was deep in the talks, which led to the proposed sale of the mothballed Ontario plant to Roshel, the Canadian armoured vehicle maker.

Two sources said federal officials attended over a dozen meetings with the companies over the course of several months.

Yet Carney went public with his condemnation of the deal as soon as it was announced on Monday.

“It’s a betrayal of the workers, as it is a betrayal of the obligations to Canada and, by extension, to all Canadians,” Carney said Tuesday.