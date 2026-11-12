Source: Facebook (Lena Metlege Diab)

During a press conference on Thursday discussing the Liberals’ immigration plans for the next several years, Liberal Immigration Minister Lena Diab defended the Liberal government’s 2027 immigration plan, which targets 370,000 new temporary residents arriving in Canada and, according to the immigration department, approximately 190,000 newly arrived permanent residents.

During her defence of the current Immigration Levels Plan, Diab also admitted that the Liberals had mistakenly brought in too many immigrants “in the past,” but the feds were ready to “build Canada” again.

“We know Canadians are rightly concerned. We brought in too many people in the past. That is exactly why we’ve stabilized our numbers in the last couple of years,” she said. “We’ve come to a point where we believe we have done the hard work. Now it’s a time to build this country, build it with Canadians first.”