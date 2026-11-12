Source: YouTube (Danielle Smith)

Lawyer Shawn Buckley accused mainstream media of burying Alberta’s $2-million COVID report as Premier Danielle Smith’s government faces questions over its 45 recommendations, including proposed vaccine restrictions for healthy children.

“The media buried it,” Buckley said during a November 5 news conference on Parliament Hill. “The mainstream media did not inform the Canadian public.”

Buckley is counsel to the independent (non-governmental) inquiry into reported COVID-19 vaccine injuries, led by Conservative MP Dean Allison. It is neither a judicial nor a parliamentary inquiry.

Despite his claim to the contrary, the report received mainstream coverage in January 2025 (Canadian Press, Global News, CityNews), with much of it centred on the medical criticism.

Almost 22 months later, the Alberta Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health Services told Juno News the report informed government decisions, but didn’t say which recommendations it adopted and which it rejected.

“It’s a story in itself that a provincial government has had a task force, evaluated what a province did and come up with some recommendations on how to do things better,” Buckley said.

“This provincial government report was finished and issued in January 2025; that is now almost two years ago.”