Source: X (Danielle Smith)

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is declaring victory after Mark Carney’s government agreed not to appeal the court decision that found the environmental assessment legislation from the Trudeau years remains partially unconstitutional.

“Alberta wins again,” Smith declared on X, after Ottawa confirmed it would accept the Alberta Court of Appeal’s latest decision against the Impact Assessment Act, commonly known as Bill C-69.

“C-69 (the ‘no new pipelines’ law) was found unconstitutional by Alberta’s Court of Appeal yet again, and the Federal Government has agreed NOT to appeal the decision,” Smith wrote.

“We will continue to stand up for Alberta’s provincial rights at every turn. And we will keep winning those battles.”