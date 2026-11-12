Quebec’s student protest movement is growing, with another major demonstration planned in downtown Montréal on Friday.

Much of the media coverage would have you believe the movement is simply a spontaneous uprising by cash-strapped students worried about crumbling campuses. However, you don’t have to look too deeply to find far-left organizers and revolutionary communist activists working to stoke the fire.

The Revolutionary Communist Party says its student members have been active inside strike assemblies, helping organizers build support and get strike votes passed.

Meanwhile, the student coalition leading Friday’s protest has told supporters to imagine highways and ports paralyzed for weeks.