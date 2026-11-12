Source: Generated with AI

A John Abbott College English teacher handed students an activist flyer urging Montreal-area suppliers to cut ties with Israeli defence manufacturer Elbit Systems, according to a source at the college.

Two days later, Palestine Action Canada publicly claimed responsibility for vandalizing one of the companies named in the flyer.

The source at the school told Juno Nows that English teacher Ragne Raceviciute handed students the flyer on November 9. Palestine Action Canada said it targeted CMC Electronics in the early morning hours of Remembrance Day.

“We are taking an arms embargo into our own hands,” the flyer says. It further accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza and credits “sustained pressure” with getting Apollo Microwave to drop Elbit.

“This is just the beginning,” it adds.