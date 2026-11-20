Canada and China completed another trade deal this week after Mark Carney met with Xi Jinping. Just last year, Prime Minister Carney told Canadians he believed China was Canada’s greatest threat, but today you would be forgiven if you thought he sees China as one of Canada’s greatest allies.

We don’t even have the complete details of the first China deal signed in January; however, the “partnership”, whatever that means, between Canada and Beijing is rapidly expanding.

Get early access to Ratio’d with a premium Juno News subscription. Sign up today to unlock exclusive content and get 20% off for one year!

Get 20% off for 1 year

On this episode of Ratio’d, Harrison Faulkner examines what this new deal means for Canada-US trade, the sequence of events that led us to this position and who is ultimately to blame for all of this.

Carney’s latest deal will open the door to tens of thousands of Chinese electric vehicles entering the Canadian market, while Ottawa promises expanded cooperation with Beijing on everything from border security to the illicit drug trade.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro has blasted Carney’s growing relationship with China, raising fresh questions about the future of Canada’s relationship with its largest trading partner.

Whether you like it or not, Chinese EVs and the “new world order” are coming to a town near you.

Watch the latest episode of Ratio’d with Harrison Faulkner

Share