The 5 greatest Don Cherry moments — and why they matter today

Seven years ago this week, Don Cherry made his final broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada, where he lamented the fact that far too few Canadians were wearing poppies during Remembrance Day.

That's true, by the way. A fact that is obvious to anyone with eyes who happens to live in a major Canadian city.

As everyone knows, Cherry was fired for those comments by Rogers but on this episode of Ratio’d, Harrison Faulkner goes through Don Cherry’s five greatest hits on TV.

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From his visit to Canadian troops serving in Afghanistan to his clashes with David Suzuki, and his memorable appearance at Rob Ford’s swearing-in ceremony, these moments capture the outspoken personality, humour and patriotism that made Cherry such a recognizable figure in Canadian television.

His final broadcast remains one of the most controversial moments in Canadian sports television, but his career was about far more than that one appearance. For decades, Cherry used his platform to celebrate Canada, honour its veterans and speak his mind without hesitation.

Seven years later, was Don Cherry right all along? And does anyone in Canadian media today come close to filling his shoes?

Watch the latest episode of Ratio'd with Harrison Faulkner

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