Afghan War veterans call out the federal government over post-war treatment

On this Remembrance Day special episode of Ratio’d, Harrison Faulkner speaks with two Canadian veterans of the Afghanistan War and the Global War on Terror.

Dave Morrow is a retired Canadian Army officer, the founder and host of The Hard To Kill Podcast, one of Canada’s leading veteran-focused podcasts, where he speaks with veterans, military personnel and experts about service, leadership, resilience and the realities of life after the military. He is also the author of The Nimble Warrior and Harden the F*ck Up.

Jody Mitic is a 20-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces who served as a Master Corporal and sniper team leader, including three overseas operational tours. In 2007, Mitic stepped on an IED and lost both of his legs. He is co-founder of the Never Quit Foundation, a former Ottawa City Councillor and the author of the bestselling memoir Unflinching: The Making of a Canadian Sniper and Everyday Heroes. He is also the founder of Green Army Coffee.

Both men share their experiences of returning home from war and having to fight for the services they were promised by the government before deploying.

Watch this special Remembrance Day episode of Ratio’d with Harrison Faulkner

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