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Indian Ambassador says Canada needs 15M more immigrants

Indian Ambassador Dinesh Patnaik says Canada needs 15 million new immigrants over the next decade, while mass immigration advocates hold key roles in Carney’s government
Harrison Faulkner
Paid

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik says Canada needs 15 million new immigrants over the next decade to meet its projected workforce needs. The remarks come as Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks to rebuild relations with India and pursue a potential trade deal. Both governments have emphasized strengthening “people-to-people ties,” raising questions a…

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