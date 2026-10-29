British Columbia finally has a conservative government

British Columbia has gone 93 long years without a conservative provincial government. Last Saturday, Lorne Doerkson and the BC Conservative Party finally broke the streak in a landslide victory over David Eby and the BC NDP.

David Eby ran his campaign like he ran the B.C. government, one train wreck after another. From the very start of the election campaign, it became clear that no matter what happened or transpired on the campaign trail, the Conservatives would win and David Eby would be sent packing.

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The question that Canadian conservatives watching outside of the province have now is just how conservative this new BC conservative government will actually be.

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson is inheriting a province in bad fiscal and social shape. Fixing BC will require a lot of very serious work and it will take time. The challenge will be turning campaign promises into meaningful results. Conservative voters will be looking for a clear break from the policies of the previous government, particularly on spending, public safety, and the cost of living.

Let's see if the unlikeliest Premier in Canadian history is up to the task.

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