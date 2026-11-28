United Conservative Party members are set to debate a series of policy resolutions at the party’s annual general meeting in Calgary, including ending government-funded land acknowledgements, restricting men’s access to women’s washrooms and banning floor-crossing by elected officials.

Over 8,000 Albertans are expected to attend the AGM today.

And because of the generous donations from you, our readers, we will have not one, but two reporters on the ground to cover everything on the docket.

Besides policy resolutions, delegates are also expected to discuss reducing immigration and giving Alberta greater control over immigration policy more generally, which Premier Smith says the government has a “mandate” to do following October’s referendum. Keep reading.

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An Edmonton liquor store is facing renewed scrutiny after a viral video showed customers being required to scan government-issued identification before entering.

The system — introduced at six locations through a partnership involving Edmonton police, Alcanna and PatronScan — is intended to reduce theft and violence but is raising questions about how much personal information businesses can collect from customers. Keep reading.

Privacy lawyers and digital media experts raised concerns about the Liberals’ Bill C-34 during a House of Commons committee hearing, warning that the legislation could expose Canadians’ personal information and chill lawful online expression.

Lawyer David Fraser told Conservative MP Roman Baber that restrictions imposed under the bill could violate Charter protections for freedom of expression and lead to years of litigation. Keep reading.

In an op-ed, Toronto columnist Sue-Ann Levy criticizes Mayor Olivia Chow over proposed new municipal taxes, including a potential financial levy on residents who own cellphones (i.e., a “cellphone tax” on essentially every single person in Toronto).

Levy argues the proposal conflicts with Chow’s recent promises to make the city safer and more affordable for residents, which she believes Chow never planned to keep. Keep reading.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, Liberal ministers and political staff received dozens of complimentary FIFA World Cup tickets as federal tournament spending and transfers approached $494 million.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and four staff members received six tickets valued at $11,505, while several departments refused to disclose who received other free tickets or what they were worth. Keep reading.

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