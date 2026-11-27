Policy resolutions on the docket at the Alberta United Conservative Party’s Annual General Meeting this weekend include ending land acknowledgments and keeping men out of women’s washrooms, along with banning floor crossings.

It’s also expected that UCP leadership will discuss an overall reduction in immigration and the province taking more control from the federal government over immigration, with the party having received what Premier Smith calls a “mandate” to do so following the results of the 2026 Alberta Referendum.

Juno News has compiled the most noteworthy policy propositions for what’s expected to be a packed AGM, with over 8,000 Albertans in attendance.

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Ending land acknowledgements

Policy resolution WG-2026-P-27 seeks to “Discontinue the use of land acknowledgements by the Government of Alberta, and all publicly funded institutions, agencies, and entities.”

The acknowledgements, where one recites to a usually non-Indigenous crowd that they are horrible, horrible settlers gathered on traditional, unceded or stolen Indigenous land, have become commonplace in Canadian schools, universities, municipalities, healthcare, government agencies, as well as on planes and trains.

These land acknowledgements have, however, become increasingly controversial, with critics saying they are both performative and divisive.

Policy resolution 2026-159, meanwhile, seeks to have “the province of Alberta use all possible legal options to block federal land claims.”