Source: X (Mark Carney)

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s two-day Canada Investment Summit in Toronto is estimated to have cost the federal government $8.1 million. New parliamentary records show nearly $1.46 million in sole-sourced luxury hotel contracts and millions more in event production.

A November 23 response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Andrew Scheer revealed more than $1.4 million in federal expenses already incurred, with nearly $6.7 million in additional costs incurred or anticipated.

Invest in Canada listed $6,514,271 in “estimated remaining costs associated with event production” without providing a vendor-by-vendor breakdown.

“Figures are preliminary as costs listed in Part (e) continue to be processed,” the agency said.

Invest in Canada reported $479,247 in hospitality expenses incurred to date, with another $132,935 listed for a reception dinner. The Privy Council Office separately disclosed $42,618 in accommodation, travel and other expenses.