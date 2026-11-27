Source: ParlVu

Conservative MPs picked apart the Liberals’ censorship bill, Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, with legal and media experts confirming that the bill would violate Canadian’s privacy rights and chill freedom of speech.

During a Canadian Heritage committee hearing on the bill on Friday, Conservative MPs, such as Andrew Lawton and Roman Baber, exposed the bill’s potential to put Canadian’s personal information at risk of privacy breaches, while potential Charter challenges could leave Canadians subject to restrictions on their freedom of expression for years as litigation proceeds.

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While being questioned by Baber, privacy and technology lawyer David Fraser acknowledged that restrictions on online speech resulting from the bill could face Charter challenges.

“It will infringe Section 2b and would need to be justified under Section One, and the particulars of it would really come into play about the justification,” Fraser said when asked if restrictions in the bill could be unconstitutional.