Source: Unsplash (Jonas Leupe)

Barely one week ago, Mayor Olivia Chow promised — while being sworn in for her second term — to build a safer, more caring and affordable city.

That sure didn’t last long.

Mind you, Chow’s puppeteers at Progress Toronto did have her saying the same thing when she first ran for office in 2023:

Not a thing has changed.

It is, indeed, the most overused socialist slogan. She didn’t care about the safety of Torontonians then, and she doesn’t now. And it is certainly not in her socialist DNA to make things more affordable for city residents.

A mere three days after Chow was re-elected, there was a violent home invasion in an area south of Forest Hill, during which one of the home’s residents — a beloved musician — was shot dead.

Chow offered her predictable “thoughts and prayers” narrative to the family, but being out of her depth, as she has been and will continue to be, she said nothing about how she will fight to clamp down on violent crime.

Scratch the “safe” and “more caring” promise.

As for “affordable,” it took her less than a week in office to propose a series of punitive taxes — the most ridiculous being a tax on every single Toronto resident who owns a cellphone.