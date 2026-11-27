As Canada faced a projected $1-billion-plus bill for its share of hosting the World Cup, Prime Minister Mark Carney, Liberal ministers and political staff received dozens of free FIFA tickets.

Yet when Parliament demanded an accounting of the freebies, several federal departments failed to disclose who received them or their value.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and four of his staff received six tickets valued at $11,505. Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden and his staff were given complimentary access to matches throughout Canada and the US.

Federal institutions reported nearly $494 million in tournament spending and transfers, but outstanding expenses, potential overlaps and policing cost recoveries leave the final bill unclear.