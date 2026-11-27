Source: PatronScan

A viral video of an Edmonton liquor store requiring customers to scan their government-issued identification before entering is reigniting questions about privacy and how much personal information businesses should be allowed to collect.

The video, shared on Friday, November 27, shows a downtown Edmonton liquor store where customers must scan their identification to gain entry.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) previously partnered with liquor retailer Alcanna and ID-scanning company PatronScan to introduce controlled entrances at several stores for what they say is an effort to reduce theft and violence.

Alcanna initially launched a pilot project at three Edmonton liquor stores in 2020, but EPS later expanded the initiative to three additional downtown locations, bringing the total to six stores equipped with controlled entrances.

The scanners are designed to do more than simply check whether someone is old enough to purchase alcohol.