First Nations Chief Allan Adam threatened PM Mark Carney with two decades of legal battles should he, along with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, proceed with ending the Indian Act without First Nations consent and consultation.

Hereditary Chief Na’moks also accused the Liberals of using proposed Indian Act reforms as a distraction from Bill C-39. Keep reading.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is moving to prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion hiring policies across much of the public sector under proposed legislation, Bill 33.

The measure would affect public agencies, Crown corporations, universities, colleges, school boards and municipalities, with Smith arguing taxpayer-funded jobs should be awarded based on qualifications and merit rather than race. Keep reading.

Carney is still pursuing even closer ties with the European Union despite several European countries rejecting a proposed “associate member” designation for Canada. This is despite the fact that Brussels is moving ahead with carbon tariffs expected to affect an estimated $2.8 billion in Canadian exports annually. Keep reading.

Patricia Conlin, a two-time People’s Party of Canada candidate, has won a seat on Durham Regional Council representing Scugog.

In an interview with Juno News, Conlin discussed her campaign against tax hikes and wasteful spending, along with her priorities as the township’s newest regional councillor. Keep reading.

Liberal MPs blocked debate on a motion calling for Diana Fox Carney, the prime minister’s wife, to testify before a parliamentary committee about her role as Canada’s Ocean Envoy and related federal spending.

Her appointment came shortly before Mark Carney announced $1.2 billion in ocean-protection funding, prompting Conservatives to demand greater accountability and scrutiny. Keep reading.

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