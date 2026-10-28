Source: X (Mark Carney)

Liberal MPs reportedly killed debate on a motion calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s wife to explain her role as ocean envoy and the $1.2 billion ocean protection commitment before a parliamentary committee.

“The government is not a family business. It’s not The Sopranos,” said Conservative MP John Brassard in the House of Commons on Tuesday, taking issue with the notion of politically connected Liberals looking after themselves.

His comments followed reports that Liberals blocked debate on a motion calling for testimony from Diana Fox Carney at the House fisheries and oceans committee.

Fox Carney was appointed Canada’s Ocean Envoy and Chair of the 12th Our Ocean Conference in September, which is technically a voluntary, unpaid position.

Less than two weeks later, her husband announced $1.2 billion in federal ocean protection spending.