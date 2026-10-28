Source: YouTube (screenshot)

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is moving to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring practices across much of the public sector, saying taxpayer-funded jobs should be awarded on merit, not identity.

Bill 33 (introduced Tuesday by Justice Minister Mickey Amery) would prohibit public agencies, Crown corporations, universities, colleges, school boards and municipalities from having DEI policies in place for hiring and promotion.

“Albertans expect public institutions to hire and promote the best qualified people and ensure that everyone has a fair opportunity to succeed based on their skills, experience and qualifications,” Smith told reporters in Edmonton.

“These changes will help to ensure that fairness is at the heart of hiring.”