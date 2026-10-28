Source: CPAC

Liberal Housing Minister Gregor Robertson accused Conservatives of blaming immigrants for Canada’s housing crisis — only to be confronted with his own department’s admission that immigration-driven population growth helped fuel the shortage.

Robertson faced jeers in the House of Commons Tuesday after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre quoted a federal housing briefing note identifying immigration-driven demand as a contributing factor to Canada’s housing shortage.

The clash occurred during Question Period as Poilievre took issue with the Liberals for not delivering on their promise to double homebuilding.

“Now we learn that the government is admitting it will not get the Prime Minister’s promised results on housing,” Poilievre said.