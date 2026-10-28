Source: CPAC (screenshot)

Twenty years of court battles. That’s the threat facing Mark Carney’s development plans from a First Nations chief, while a hereditary leader accuses the Liberals of using Indian Act reform as a political smokescreen.

On Wednesday, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam warned Ottawa not to proceed with any major projects without the First Nation’s consent.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief Na’moks was equally critical of Carney’s comments about moving beyond the Indian Act.

“I’m going to say it’s a distraction,” Na’moks said Wednesday. “I was there when he said it. It had nothing to do with why we were there.”

“We were there to discuss Bill C-39 and how it attacks not only Indigenous people but all people of this country,” he said.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever watched a magician, but I’ve also seen bait and switch before, as well.”