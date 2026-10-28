Source: Facebook (Patricia Conlin)

Patricia Conlin, a former People’s Party of Canada candidate who ran for office twice, including against now-Conservative MP Jamil Jivani, has just won a seat on the Durham Regional Council representing her Scugog riding.

In an interview with Juno News, Conlin described her excitement over winning the seat, the positions she ran on, and her first priorities as Scugog’s newest regional councillor.