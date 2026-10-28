Juno News

Juno News

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
17h

I don't want them even if they financially benefit the country. They are a detriment non-financially.

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RDKyle's avatar
RDKyle
18h

I’m sooooo glad that the costs are only double instead of 10X. Much much better

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