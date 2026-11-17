Meta is warning Canada that WhatsApp could leave the country if the Liberal government’s proposed surveillance legislation forces the messaging platform to weaken its encryption protections.



Meta’s Canadian public policy head, Rachel Curran, said the company would consider all available options rather than compromise the security of private communications. Other platforms like Signal could follow. Keep reading.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is seeking an ethics screen to limit his dealings with Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg, a longtime friend, three months after the company secured a $2.3-billion federal defence contract.

The request comes after Telesat received more than $500 million in government payments, prompting Conservative MPs to question Carney’s relationship with the company’s leadership. Keep reading.

Digital ID could become mandatory for Ontario residents buying or selling property.

A proposed rule from the Law Society of Ontario would require lawyers to digitally authenticate real estate clients, effectively making digital identification a requirement for property transactions, even when clients meet their lawyers in person. Keep reading.

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Former Conservative MP Ryan Williams is suing a Liberal Party-affiliated political operative over websites allegedly used to damage his reputation during the last federal election.

The lawsuit follows revelations that websites under a Liberal MP’s name, which redirected visitors to Williams’ campaign page, were registered under the operative’s name, despite Williams being publicly blamed for their creation. Keep reading.

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