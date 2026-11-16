Three men who entered Canada on study permits were found inadmissible for organized criminality after police linked them to a suspected Bishnoi gang cell implicated in shootings and extortion across the country.

IRB documents obtained by CBC News identify Kawanmeet Singh, Ekamjot Singh and Sukhdeep Singh as Baweja group members. CBC reported that Kawanmeet Singh, listed under the surname Baweja, was the suspected leader.

All three were found inadmissible at separate hearings in summer 2026. A fourth alleged member, Rohit Nain, was due to appear at an IRB hearing in January 2027.