Prime Minister Mark Carney is seeking a new ethics screen for a longtime friend’s company, three months after Ottawa awarded it a $2.3-billion defence contract and after it received more than $500 million in government payments.

The federal Defence Investment Agency awarded Telesat the contract on August 4 to provide satellite comms to the Canadian Armed Forces (with a particular focus on the Arctic).

Telesat is led by CEO Dan Goldberg, a longtime friend of Carney and whose relationship with the Prime Minister has drawn the attention of several Conservative MPs.

In a November 13 letter reported by CTV News, Carney asked Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to restrict his dealings with Goldberg, Telesat and its subsidiaries.