Source X (Warren Kinsella) and Facebook (Ryan Williams Bay of Quinte)

A defeated Ontario-based Conservative candidate is suing a Liberal Party-affiliated political operative after discovering that website domains linking to the Conservative campaign, which were used as a Liberal attack point, were actually registered in the Liberal operative’s name.

Former Conservative MP Ryan Williams spent the last year trying to get to the bottom of a scandal he knew he had nothing to do with after it started coming up online and even at doors during the election, which saw Liberal MP Chris Malette get elected in the riding of Bay of Quinte.

Malette beat Williams by 5.7 per cent of the vote, with 3,716 more votes than the Conservatives, according to Elections Canada.

During the election, 14 websites using Malette’s name were created that redirected potential Liberal supporters to Williams’ own website. This was used to smear Williams online, with critics accusing Williams of playing “dirty tricks” in the election even though he never created the websites.

“We need to see the investigation by Elections Canada finished on this, and the electorate needs to ask the campaign how this happened so it won’t ever happen again,” Williams told Juno News.