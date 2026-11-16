Meta has threatened to withdraw WhatsApp from Canada over a Liberal surveillance bill that would expand police and intelligence access to private communications and require tech companies to aid investigations, potentially weakening encryption.

Rachel Curran, Meta’s Canadian public policy head, told the National Post the company would consider all options, including withdrawing WhatsApp from Canada, if ordered to weaken its security protections.

“We’re not going to break or weaken encryption, specifically vis-à-vis services like WhatsApp,” Curran said.

Asked whether Meta would consider pulling WhatsApp out of Canada rather than complying with such an order, Curran was unequivocal in her refusal to rule it out.

“If we were served with an order requiring us to do that, I think we would have to consider the options available to us,” she said.