Ontarians buying or selling property may have to pass a digital identity check, even if they meet with their lawyers in person. That’s according to a Law Society of Ontario consultation currently underway.

The regulator is proposing a new rule that would require lawyers to digitally authenticate real estate clients. And because lawyers would have to follow that rule, it would effectively make Ontario’s recently unveiled digital ID mandatory for residents looking to buy or sell a home unless they qualify for an exception.

Say No to Doug’s Digital ID!

Stop the Ontario Digital ID While There’s Still Time

Sign the Petition

The Law Society’s consultation report says digital authentication would be the sole permitted way to verify a client’s identity for these types of transactions. They are still considering what exceptions may be applicable and are seeking public feedback before deciding whether to put the rule to its governing body for approval.