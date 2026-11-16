At the height of the pro-Palestinian protests, activists were arrested during a sit-in at a Scotiabank branch in downtown Montreal. In April 2024, they scattered flyers throughout the lobby and blocked access to the bank’s ATMs and teller counters while demanding that the bank cut ties with Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems.

More than two years later, Scotiabank caved to the activists’ demands and divested from Elbit.

Each of the 44 protesters was eventually charged with criminal mischief. The case wrapped up with $300 fines for 21 defendants. Another 21 had their charges dropped after completing an alternative measures program. One defendant had their charge withdrawn.