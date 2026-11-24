Constitutional lawyer Josh Dehaas warns the Liberals’ proposed Digital Safety Act could create a new censorship regime and give Ottawa the power to scrutinize how social media companies and AI platforms moderate content.

He says the threat of significant fines could pressure platforms to remove lawful speech, while the government’s separate Bill C-22 raises even more concerns about access to sensitive personal information. Keep reading.

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will likely introduce legislation in spring 2027 requiring voters to provide proof of Canadian citizenship in provincial elections.

Smith says last month’s referendum, in which more than 1.2 million Albertans supported the proposal, gave her government a mandate to act. Keep reading.

The Independent Press Gallery is condemning repeated acts of intimidation against Rebel News journalist Alexandra Lavoie and cameraman Guillaume Roy, including vandalism at Lavoie’s home.

Lavoie confirmed that repeated threats and intimidating messages spray-painted on her own front door have now forced her to move to a more secure residence at more than double the rent. Keep reading.

A new Fraser Institute study finds Canada’s average wait time from a general practitioner referral to medical treatment has reached a record 30.7 weeks in 2026, up from 28.6 weeks last year.

The average wait to see a specialist rose to 17 weeks, while the time between consultation and treatment increased to 13.7 weeks. Keep reading.

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