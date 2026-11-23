Source: X (Canadian Constitution Foundation)

Constitutional Lawyer Josh Dehaas warns that several of the Liberals’ bills will completely erode Canadians’ rights and freedoms if passed.

Dehaas, the Canadian Constitution Foundation’s interim litigation director, was primarily concerned with the upcoming Bill C-34, also called the Safe Social Media Act, but also pointed to Bill C-22, the Lawful Access Act, warning that both bills could give too much power to federal regulators and erode Canadian’s rights to privacy.

Mark Carney is creating a Surveillance State

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