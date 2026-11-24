Source: Wikimedia Commons

An annual survey of healthcare practitioners conducted by the Fraser Institute found that average wait times in Canada have reached record highs, with the wait times reported by healthcare professionals rising from 28.6 weeks last year to 30.7 weeks in 2026.

The study asked practitioners in 12 medical specialties to report the average wait times their patients experience from referral by a general practitioner to receipt of treatment between January 15 and July 7, 2026

This year, physicians across Canada reported an increase of nearly two weeks compared to last year.

​The average wait from a general practitioner referral to actually going for a specialist consultation was about 17.0 weeks, up from 15.3 weeks recorded in 2025.

From the point at which a patient had a consultation with a specialist to the receipt of treatment was 13.7 weeks, an increase from the 13.3 weeks average recorded in 2025.