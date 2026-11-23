Source: X (Alexandra Lavoie)

The Independent Press Gallery is condemning Antifa and calling on law enforcement to protect independent journalists after repeated acts of violence targeting Rebel News journalist Alexandra Lavoie and her cameraman Guillaume Roy, including a recent act of vandalism targeting Lavoie’s home.

The Independent Press Gallery (IPG), headed by Rebel News host Sheila Gunn Reid, released a statement on Monday noting that vandalism targeting Lavoie and Roy’s home forced them to move.

At about 4 a.m. on September 30, vandals spray-painted Ms. Lavoie’s front door with “Rebel News décalisse de nos quartiers’ (“Rebel News, get the hell out of our neighbourhoods”) and ‘Land Back,’” the IPG statement reads. “She has since moved to a more secure home at more than double the rent.”